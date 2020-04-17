Streets of Rage 4 coming on 30th April to all platforms and Xbox Game Pass

Streets of Rage 4 has been confirmed for release on 30th April despite rumours that it would arrive a week earlier. It'll be released on Xbox, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch and will also be available via Xbox Game Pass on launch.

The announcement comes alongside news of a new 'Battle Mode' that is shown in the trailer above.

Streets of Rage 4 is the franchise’s first mainline entry in more than 25 years, reuniting Axel, Blaze, and Adam while introducing fresh fighters and combat depth, an arrestingly fluid hand-drawn art style, and an all-new scenario as well as city boroughs to crack skulls in. With an original soundtrack from Olivier Derivière incorporating worldwide talent, including massive contributions from series composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima, Streets of Rage 4’s pairing of classic elements with distinctive modern direction makes this highly anticipated return the fight of a lifetime.

