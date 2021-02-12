Stolen CD Projekt source codes are being auctioned off on the dark web

Earlier this week, a cyber attack raided CD Projekt of the source code for their biggest releases and sensitive documents. The Polish publisher stated it would not negotiate with the criminals involved even if it led to consequences down the road.

It seems the deadline to pay up is done, and now the hackers are making good on their threat. Source code for the Red Engine and other game releases has been sold off in an auction on the dark web.

First reported by vx-underground on Twitter, a bundle of the source code for Red Engine and all CDPR titles, including possible files for the currently unreleased next-gen Witcher 3, was being auctioned off with a starting bid of $1,000 (USD).

Intel service KELA, which monitors activity on the dark web, claims a "satisfying offer" was accepted by the hackers. No word on what the closing price was, but it is said to be enough that the buyer could stipulate the data could not be distributed or sold any further.

CD Projekt has yet to respond to the latest developments.