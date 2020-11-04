Starfield will boast Bethesda’s biggest game map, says Todd Howard

Little is known about Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming space-based RPG, we have seen possible leaks of gameplay screens but little is known as fact.

During an interview at this year's Develop: Brighton conference, Bethesda’s Todd Howard clarified a few things, namely just how big this future monster is going to be. Howard claims the Starfield game map will be their biggest yet, even larger than their current record-holder, the always contentious Fallout 76. Howard explained that part of the map creation will rely partly on procedural generation, this has been used in their previous open-world titles to cover large landmasses that don’t require any specific design. Anything crucial to the story or necessary navigational landmarks will be designed, as always.

Howard discussed how cities and settlements will feel in Starfield, as well as The Elder Scrolls VI, promising more immersive and lively feeling locations thanks to an increase in size ad well as NPC numbers. The NPCs are also said to play a "larger role" in the game which hopefully means they don’t all have the exact same voice assets, for starters.

Starfield is set to be Bethesda’s next big RPG release, their first major release as a studio since their acquisition by Microsoft, but there is no word yet on whether the game will be exclusive to Microsoft’s platforms although it will be available on Game Pass at launch.