Star Wars: Squadrons Reveal Trailer - Launching October 2020

Following on from last week's leak, EA have revealed the first look at Star Wars: Squadrons, its multiplayer-focused first-person dog-fighting style game, coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 2 October 2020.

Developed by Motive Studios, Star Wars: Squadrons takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, and promises to immerse players in 5 vs 5 multiplayer dogfights, in addition to a single-player story mode, although not much was revealed about the later, nor its depth, given the title's primary focus on multiplayer, which will include cross-play support across all platforms.

In addition, players will be able to customise two pilots to use in the story, one from the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and one from the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron. Fans of the series will also be able to enjoy cameos from original well-loved characters.

Ian Frazier, Creative Director, Motive Studios, said in a news statement: “We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favourite starfighter."

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store, and will cost $39.99. Gameplay footage and further details will be coming at EA Play Live this Thursday 18 June 2020.