Star Wars: Squadrons devs rule out new content or Oculus Quest port

Star Wars: Squadrons currently will not receive any post-launch content, nor is it likely to receive an Oculus Quest port, according to an interview with the game’s creative director.

Ian Frazier of Motive Studios said during an interview with UploadVR, that “as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” before continuing “we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'”

Frazier would go on to rule out plans for a Star Wars: Squadrons Oculus Quest port, only noting that Quest owners can still use an Oculus Link cable hooked up to a suitably spec’d PC to play it on the headset.

Frazier did preface all this information with “never say never” but it is fair to just assume nothing more is coming for this surprisingly great game.

Star Wars: Squadrons turned out to be a surprise hit for EA, a publisher with an uneven history with the Star Wars IP. Check out our 8/10 review.