Star Wars: Squadrons developers working on new Star Wars action game

After Star Wars: Squadrons was released, developer Motive was very clear that they had no intentions of supporting the title with future expansions, wanting to avoid the live-service model (thank the maker). Now, thanks to a recent job listing, the decision appears much clearer, as Motive is starting work on a new title within the Star Wars universe.

The ad is seeking a Build Programmer to join the Motive team for "an upcoming Star Wars action game". The listing reveals that development is "starting immediately" that this presents any successful applicants a chance to "contribute to an exciting new IP."

Star Wars: Squadrons was a welcome surprise on release, bringing one of the most polished and satisfying Star Wars gaming experiences of the Disney era. Anything Motive work on next is immediately worthy of positive attention.