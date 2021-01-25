Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic may be returning with a new studio

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from Bioware stands as the single greatest Star Wars game of all time, and while its sequel from Obsidian was hampered by rushed scheduling, it is another top tier game set in a galaxy far, far away. Fans have wanted a return to this corner of the Star Wars universe for a long time, including constant fan demands for a movie trilogy set in the Old Republic, an era that has largely been neglected as the Disney era continues to mine the Original and Prequel eras for everything they have to offer.

Cinelix has reported that a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in the works and it will either be a remake or a sequel, of sorts, to help re-canonise elements from the first two KOTOR games which currently exist in the unofficial Legends timeline (along with the story where Chewbacca got killed by a moon if you're wondering why Disney wasn't keen to keep the Expanded Universe) rather than the new official Canon which includes all the movies, TV shows, and any video games or print media produced after the Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm.

This would not be the first time Disney have re-canonised old EU content; they revived the classic Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels a few years back. A good idea is always worth bringing back into the fold, and Darth Revan and co definitely deserve to return to Star Wars.

Please, Lucasfilm meatbags, make HK-47 canon again.

Now that Star Wars games can be licensed out to other studios, following Lucasfilm Games' formation (including the new Star Wars game at Ubisoft), there is a lot of speculation around which studio will be producing this game. Would it be with Bioware again?

Reportedly not, noted Star Wars podcast Bespin Bulletin has revealed that they heard the game will be made by a new studio and not published through EA.

"Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere," Bespin Bulletin said. "I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that [Bloomberg's] Jason Schreier said that it's not with EA, and we'll 'never guess' who the studio is that's making this game."

Bespin Bulletin also went to say, "I don't know if the bounty hunter game is with them or if it's with Ubisoft. But yeah, EA is working on stuff and there's another unannounced game at EA, which I have no idea what it is. I don't think it's Battlefront 3."

The new Lucasfilm Games has already made big steps towards branching out the Star Wars (and Indiana Jones) IP to new studios, so it will be exciting to find out more about this rumoured KOTOR remake/sequel.