The Star Wars: Battlefront II - The Rise of Skywalker Trailer

The next major update to Star Wars: Battlefront II brings with it some exclusive The Rise of Skywalker content and you can get a better idea of what to expect when the new trailer goes live at 3pm.

The Star Wars: Battlefront II - The Rise of Skywalker update brings with it a new location - a brand new jungle planet that you might have caught a glimpse of in the last trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This planet will be brought to Co-op in December, where you’ll be playing as either the Resistance or First Order as the conflict spreads to this tropical paradise. At the same time, the location will be available in Heroes vs. Villains, too. The sequel era locations Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base will join the Co-Op rotation as well – with all mentioned planets featuring both attack and defend scenarios.

You'll also get four additional sequel era reinforcements deploy on the battlefront! Protected by a striking red armour, the Infiltrator class Sith trooper of the First Order excels in speed and advanced weaponry to hunt down and destroy anyone standing in the way.

An extremely nimble Aerial Reinforcement, the new and overhauled First Order Jet Trooper can fly, dodge, hover, and even tackle opponents with the powerful jets. Use them to your advantage to crush the Resistance from the skies with a grenade-attachment enhanced blaster rifle!

A new “Gunner” and “Spy” unit will be taking up arms for the Resistance. These are two new alien species from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In addition, new Hero Appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are being brought to the game. They’re included for owners of the Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition or can be purchased separately with Credits or Crystals.

The new Appearances, Reinforcements, and Co-Op experiences will arrive through an update on December 17th. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer to set foot on the new jungle planet – opening up for all players to explore on December 20th.

This content will be coming to the game as part of the new Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition which released on December 5th. The new Celebration Edition contains the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from Star Wars Battlefront II’s original release up to – and including – items from Star Wars™: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Celebration Edition contains:

Base Game - Including all past and upcoming free game updates as they release

More than 25 Hero Appearances - Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming December 17 th

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.

Alternatively you can upgrade your copy of Star Wars Battlefront II to the new Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition and own the complete collection of customisation content.