Star Wars Battlefront II is free on Epic Games Store now - and it's worth getting

Star Wars Battlefront II is the latest free title available on Epic Games Store.

This is the Celebration Edition, which includes the base game and all the additional content released up to and including the Rise of Skywalker expansion pack. It is worth noting that all expansions for Battlefront II are free, so any future content will not be paywalled out of reach.

This is key to why Battlefront II has redeemed its own dreadful reputation.

Star War Wars Battlefront II launched to great controversy with its limited content options and a restrictive progression system that practically demanded you buy loot crates to get anywhere. It was a mess. The drive to monetise the game beyond its RRP buried the quality shooter hidden within.

Thankfully, reason prevailed, the backlash against these unscrupulous industry practices (with some countries even going so far as to ban loot boxes as a form of gambling accessible to children) forced EA to abandon loot boxes and fix the game's progression system. Now you can progress through the game simply by playing the game (fancy that) and the game is now free to breathe, any players who take the time to try Battlefront II will now find a quality Star Wars-based shooter with a wealth of game mode options, that is well worth jumping into.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be free to all Epic Games Store accounts until 21st January, when it will be replaced by Galactic Civilisations III.