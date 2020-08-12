Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher is coming to Rainbow Six: Siege

While Rainbow Six: Siege goes from strength to strength, another of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy-verse creations has wallowed in irrelevance since 2013.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was one of the best entries in the stealth ‘em up genre but started to lose its way with future entries like Double Agent and the shameless Bourne knock-off Conviction in 2010. An attempt was made to repair the damage done with Blacklist in 2013 but it was too late and Splinter Cell withered and died as a franchise.

Well, it looks like Splinter Cell is starting to mount a comeback tour as Sam Fisher is set to strap on his iconic tri-LED headset and get back to work as the next big Operator to be added to Rainbow Six: Siege.

Going by the codename Zero, this new Operator has all the hallmarks of Sam Fisher. The headset, the emphasis on the night-vision sound effect in the mix, the suggestive dialogue that we should “know better than to write me off.” And it may not be Michael Ironside doing the voice but it’s someone TRYING to sound like Michael Ironside. The defence rests.

Sam/Zero will be part of the Operation Shadow Legacy update and a full reveal is planned for this Sunday.

As a dedicated fan of Splinter Cell, through good times and bad, and an avid (albeit inept) Rainbow Six player, this news is like Christmas come early.