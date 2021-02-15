Spiritfarer to get three new updates this year

Spiritfarer, the thoughtful management/crafting sim about death, will be getting three significant updates this year, and they will be completely free.

Developer Thunder Lotus announced a new roadmap for the beloved indie that will start this Spring with the Lily update. Lily will be a new spirit joining the Spiritfarer, and this is a significant one for our protagonist Stella because Lily is her younger sister. On top of this bombshell, the Lily update will be bringing some welcome quality of life updates to the game, including UI improvements and the introduction of co-op fishing.

The Beverly update comes this Summer, and this is another blast from Stella's past as it turns out Beverly is Stella's old neighbour. Together the two will reconnect and talk about the past. Alongside Beverly, the game will be adding an Archive Room to the ship. In this room, you can study a new set of collectables called Acetate Sheets. More quality of life updates are promised with the Beverly update, but full details are still to come.

And, finally, we have the Jackie & Daria update coming this Fall. This update will introduce a whole new island to explore, two new spirits to interact with, and a secret new event to experience. In this update, Stella comes across an unknown island where she finds a run-down hospital. Inside she meets Jackie, the hospital caretaker, and Daria, his primary patient. More details on the Jackie & Daria update will come later in the year.

Spiritfarer was awarded a 9/10 TDF Silver Award, where our review said: "In Spiritfarer we're told it's okay to take time to process things, to let go of them and accept them. It's an important message, but one that will resonate with us now more than ever."

Spiritfarer is available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and Mac.