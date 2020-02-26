Spirit of Glace is a beautiful SNES-like pixel-art throw back coming to Steam

Originally released in 2004, freeware open world platformer Glace was a hit with 1.5 million downloads in the first year of launch. Now, Spirit of Glace, is heading to PC and will recapture the magic of that game updated for a more modern audience.

Spirit of Glace is not a sequel, but a complete reboot and expansion of the original adventure, refreshed with community feedback, gorgeous pixel art, an open world, and fast-paced, reinvented platforming gameplay.

Creator and lead developer Tommy Visic said "It's been so much fun hearing from fans of the game over the years, and I always wanted to go back and revisit the world of Glace.



I can't express how honored I am to learn there's still a community of players who love Glace and want to rally behind the new project.



I draw so much inspiration from them."