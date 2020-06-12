The Miles Morales Spider-Man trailer last night was NOT for a new Spider-Man game, but an expansion of the current one...

The teaser above last night led us, and everyone else, to believe that the PlayStation 5 was going to play host to a Spider-Man sequel and that this was it. While there's no doubt one will arrive eventually, Sony have now clarified that this trailer was for an expanded version of the current Marvel's Spider-Man game.

In an interview with The Telegraph Sony Interactive Entertainment’s EVP head of European Business, Simon Rutter told the newspaper that Miles Morales would include “major enhancements” to the 2018 PlayStation 4 game. “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” he went on to add.

This news will be disappointing to fans who have already completed the brilliant original, but at the same time we're excited to see that game running on the much more advanced new console. We expect this edition of the game to be a whole new purchase rather than a free upgrade for existing owners.