Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues to have the most confusing promotional campaign since the Xbox One launch

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a game, then an expansion, then a game again - but not a full game, a shorter game that continued the story of the first game; and yet because this wasn't quite confusing enough Sony and Insomniac have decided to release a statement that the game will offer a 60fps/4K performance mode.

Quite what that means is completely unknown with different interpretations appearing everywhere. Is that a 4K AND 60fps mode with less detailed graphics? Is that a choice between a 4K mode and a 60fps performance mode at 1080p? Does it allow players to turn off things like raytracing for a higher frame rate? Is it something else entirely?

The confusion that simple slash brings is the problem - generally / means or - so Insomniac are technically saying 4K or 60fps - is that their intention? OR does the singular mode mean this is 4K AND 60fps but with other quality trade-offs? Is there an even higher quality option that isn't performance mode?

We sure as hell don't have a clue and neither does the rest of the Internet.

Previously Insomniac have stated that they're targeting 30fps at full detail at 4K resolution - the lower 30fps frame rate for this game and others in the PlayStation 5 line-up is quite disappointing to many who were hoping 60fps 4K would be the basic performance offering for the next generation.

Regardless of the ambiguous news today, we're still looking forward to playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales when it launches on the PlayStation 5. The original game was one of the best on the PlayStation 4 and we have high hopes that this could well be a system seller.