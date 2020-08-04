Spider-Man heading to Marvel's Avengers - on PlayStation only

Square Enix and Sony have announced that Spider-Man is joining the line-up of Marvel's Avengers but he'll only be present in the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game.

Until now the whereabouts of the web slinger was unknown having not appeared in any of the pre-release footage or screenshots. The news that he's coming to the game isn't a huge surprise but it is disappointing that only PlayStation players will be able to take control of the character.

Again none of this is surprising - Sony have exclusive rights to use the character in film and games but it would have been nice to see them granting Square Enix the right to include the character on all platforms that the game is released on.

Spider-Man will be added to Marvel's Avengers as a free DLC expected in 2021. Marvel's Avengers itself will be available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on 4th September with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later in the year.