ZX Spectrum Next motorcycle racer Bikers gets a teaser - and it impresses

Retro gamers will look back fondly on the brilliant Super Hang On - a bike racer that was fast, furious and great fun to play. This autumn the ZX Spectrum Next is going to get its own racer that certainly takes its inspiration and runs with it. It's hard to believe this is running on what is effectively an 8-bit computer.

Bikers is smooth, fast and so, so colourful and a brilliant showcase of what the 'next generation' ZX Spectrum can do.

The game features:

Console-quality arcade gameplay

Huge sprites

5 challenging courses

Customisable difficulty level

Supports 1, 2 and 3 button game pads/joysticks and keyboard

Fully re-definable keys

Specially composed AY-3 soundtrack

Dynamic sound effects

Check out the official website here.