ZX Spectrum Next motorcycle racer Bikers gets a teaser - and it impresses

ZX Spectrum Next motorcycle racer Bikers gets a teaser - and it impressesPlatforms: ZX Spectrum Next | Retro
Retro gamers will look back fondly on the brilliant Super Hang On - a bike racer that was fast, furious and great fun to play. This autumn the ZX Spectrum Next is going to get its own racer that certainly takes its inspiration and runs with it. It's hard to believe this is running on what is effectively an 8-bit computer.
Bikers is smooth, fast and so, so colourful and a brilliant showcase of what the 'next generation' ZX Spectrum can do.
The game features:
- Console-quality arcade gameplay
- Huge sprites
- 5 challenging courses
- Customisable difficulty level
- Supports 1, 2 and 3 button game pads/joysticks and keyboard
- Fully re-definable keys
- Specially composed AY-3 soundtrack
- Dynamic sound effects
Check out the official website here.