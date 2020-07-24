Sources: Xbox Series X could be launching on 10th November

We've spoken to two different sources at UK games studios in the last 24 hours who have told us that they're working to a date of 10th November for the launch of the Xbox Series X in UK and Europe.

This date would seemingly be in line with the statement by Microsoft's CFO, Amy Hood, who is on record saying that the console is "still on track for the November holidays launch" earlier this week.

Similarly during last night's presentation, it was announced that Destiny 2 would be releasing on 10th November - which would make it a launch title for the new console.

Given the sources we have spoken to are actively working on games for the platform we feel reasonably confident that the date they're working to is accurate, but as we know release plans have changed as a result of Covid-19 and there are still a few months between now and November.