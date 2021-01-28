Sorry, CD Projekt Red doesn't want you banging Keanu in Cyberpunk 2077

A new fan mod that allowed players of Cyberpunk 2077 to swap out the skins of your optional evening companions with Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves in the game, has been shut down by CD Project Red.

The mod was created by Catmino and was initially hosted on Nexus mods until the Cyberpunk 2077 devs caught wind of the salacious behaviour and promptly shut the mod down.

PC Gamer obtained a statement from CDPR about the reasons for the takedown:

"Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can't be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077."

This seems a fair enough reason. Likeness rights are a volatile area in gaming, and CDPR wants to make sure they are protecting the reputations of those trusting their likeness with them. The last person you want to upset is Keanu Reeves. Imagine disappointing Keanu? It could also cause issues for future uses of the Johnny Silverhand character, such as in the proposed expansions.

Their statement continued: "Therefore, when making fan content, creators have to make sure they've got permission from all the concerned parties (which might be people other than CD PROJEKT RED). For the characters we've invented for the game, we broadly permit you to tweak the game at will and just have fun. When it comes to models of real people whom we've asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don't have their explicit permission."

So, you are completely welcome to let your V go to town on someone like Adam Smasher (the name would suggest he's down for that) but please don't do it for Keanu Reeves or Hideo Kojima, as much as you may want to. I know the pandemic has made everyone more sexually frustrated than is perhaps normal, but let's not go nuts.

We will inevitably circle back to this discussion when Resident Evil Village is released, and modders get their mitts on the Tall Vampire Lady.