Sony remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store

After a dreadful console launch that saw an increasing number of customer complaints about bugs and performance issues, Sony has made the decision to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" and will offer refunds to all players who request them.

The news was announced by Sony last night on the official PlayStation website, offering refunds to anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," their statement read. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

This is an unprecedented move for a game of this scale. I feel for the devs who work hard, even under crunch conditions, to make a great game and I truly believe they did, but it was a great game that really had no business being on current-gen systems. While my test run of the game on console did not have nearly as many bugs as others found, performance issues were noticeable especially after playing the vastly superior PC version. Performance is key to a lot of these issues; the lightning-fast load times of an SSD are necessary to deliver the vast amount of visual information while still having a playable frame rate. One or the other is going to take a substantial hit on the base current-gen systems. There is only so much that can be done to fix this game on PS4 and Xbox One, the hardware is simply not up to the task, and even the best possible results will not be to the standard that the devs worked hard to reach in the PC and next-gen versions of the game.

CD Projekt Red has said that it will continue to release patches to improve Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One. In a recent investor call, CD Projekt VP Michal Nowakowski noted the financial hit they will take in continuing to fix the game comes secondary to the need to deliver a working product.

"The cost of patching the game is irrelevant […] we definitely want to fix the game; we made a promise to gamers and we’ll be doing everything to stick with it."

Even with all the fixes in place, whatever version gamers get on PS4 and Xbox One will not be the true experience. Anyone who has asked me, I have told them to wait to play it on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Get something else in the meantime or sit on your pre-ordered copy until you can make the upgrade. Even a dozen patches down the line, this will remain a vastly inferior port, not the game so many talented developers worked hard to create. This is an issue that could have been avoided had someone realised this was an impossible task and cancelled the game on current-gen. It would have been controversial, but it would have spared a lot of trouble.

There will be a point where next-gen consoles are widely adopted where gamers can experience the game they wanted to play for all these years, the game that I raved about in my review. I want everyone to have that experience and that day will come. Cyberpunk 2077's place as a truly great game will be vindicated one day, but CD Projekt Red's reputation will take a lot longer to fix.