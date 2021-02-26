Sony PlayStation's JAPAN Studio to be re-organised

Sony has announced that SIE JAPAN Studio, the developers behind games like Ape Escape, Gravity Rush, and The Last Guardian, will face a reshuffle.

In a statement made to IGN, Sony confirmed rumours that Japan Studio would be "re-centered" around Team ASOBI, the popular Astro's Playroom games developers.

JAPAN Studio assets such as localisation, IP management, and external production will be folded into the global functions wing of PlayStation Studios, Sony's umbrella company that houses Sony's first-party game developers Sony Santa Monica, Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, Insomniac, etc.

Here is the statement from JAPAN Studio in full:

"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios JAPAN Studio will be re-organised into a new organisation on April 1. JAPAN Studio will be re-centered to Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro's PLAYROOM, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro's PLAYROOM.

In addition, the roles of external production, software localisation, and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios."

Rumours started to surface when VGC revealed JAPAN Studio was in trouble following a disappointing run. Compared to other first-party studios, it was simply not profitable enough. There were also internal creative disputes; JAPAN Studio wanted to prioritise the Japanese market with an eye towards global appeal, whereas PlayStation reportedly wanted JAPAN to prioritise global hits.

This story would put an end to the speculation that SIE JAPAN may be working on a new Silent Hill, which leaves the previously rumoured contenders of Kojima Productions and Bloober Team as strong favourites now.