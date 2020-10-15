Sony offer a first look at the PlayStation 5’s new user interface

Sony has shared an extensive look at the innovations and quality of life improvements are coming to the new and improved PS5 user interface.

The new interface focuses on cards that appear over your game screen, rather than huge intrusive menu screens. This is where you can access your games, invites, and recently captured media.

Activities are a new feature of the PlayStation gaming experience. These are additional cards that highlight in-game activities that you can complete. They show how much progress has been made per activity and estimate how much time is left before completing that activity. Some activities will let you jump to that point in the game to tackle it immediately. You can even do this from the home screen, loading up a game from scratch and immediately loading into that specific activity.

They will help you work out what needs to be done and, if you need some extra help, the activity card will provide a video hint. It can take up the whole screen, it can be a Picture-in-Picture video or it can be placed side-by-side video.

This approach to flexible multi-screens has been adapted to the party chat experience as well. Joining party chats can be dome entirely in-game without jumping to a full-screen menu and, even more excitingly, you can now share your game experienced with each other through a more versatile Share Screen system. You can now watch a friend playing a game while you play your own game, which can be handled as PiP or as a side-by-side layout. This will be a great function for groups of friends who want to talk but can’t agree on a game to play together.

Maybe you have some friends already playing a game together and they sent you an invite. Accessing that invite can be done without exiting your current game and switching titles and jumping into a multiplayer game can be done near instantly thanks to the enhanced loading.

While the video did not go into too much detail here, they did tell us that the PSN Store is now fully integrated into the home page rather than an independent app so no more loading out of the home screen just to buy a new game.

This is a beautiful looking UI and appears geared to making the PS5 one of the easiest, most accessible gaming experiences under the PlayStation banner.

The PlayStation 5 will launch 12th November for US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, while the rest of the world will get it on 19th November.