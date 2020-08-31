The fanboys will be readying their virtual weapons at this one, as it appears that Sony have confirmed that they are looking into allowing more of their 1st party titles on PC.

Right down at the very bottom of the "games and network" services segment of the 2020 Corporate Report for the company, Sony stated: "We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC Platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability."

Thanks to @Wario64 for spotting this!

We've already seen Death Stranding and more recently Horizon: Zero Dawn become available on PC, but can we expect a Spiderman, God of War or even a more recent title like Ghosts of Tsushima go to PC? I hope so, but I doubt we'll hear more about this for a while. Sony has got more pressing matters to deal with, specifically the launch of the PS5.

Whether Sony and Microsoft are playing a corporate game of cat-and-mouse over the price and release date of their upcoming next-gen consoles is unsure, but with both systems due for release in November, you'd think that we'll hear more information in the next month. We know that Sony's Dualsense controller is aiming to promise a new dimension in immersion, and that Sony are exploring new ways for users to log into their accounts, but we're still waiting for the key bit of information - how much is it going to set us back?