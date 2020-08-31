Sony look set to bring more exclusives to PCPlatforms: Sony PlayStation 5 | Sony PlayStation 4
The fanboys will be readying their virtual weapons at this one, as it appears that Sony have confirmed that they are looking into allowing more of their 1st party titles on PC.
Right down at the very bottom of the "games and network" services segment of the 2020 Corporate Report for the company, Sony stated: "We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC Platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability."
We've already seen Death Stranding and more recently Horizon: Zero Dawn become available on PC, but can we expect a Spiderman, God of War or even a more recent title like Ghosts of Tsushima go to PC? I hope so, but I doubt we'll hear more about this for a while. Sony has got more pressing matters to deal with, specifically the launch of the PS5.
Whether Sony and Microsoft are playing a corporate game of cat-and-mouse over the price and release date of their upcoming next-gen consoles is unsure, but with both systems due for release in November, you'd think that we'll hear more information in the next month. We know that Sony's Dualsense controller is aiming to promise a new dimension in immersion, and that Sony are exploring new ways for users to log into their accounts, but we're still waiting for the key bit of information - how much is it going to set us back?
The PS4 has sold 112.1 million cumulative units, while the PSN has over 113 million monthly active users. PS Plus, a paid subscription service, has steadily acquired users since the release of the PS4, surpassing 45.0 million paid subscribers. These numbers reflect that PlayStation is one of the world’s leading game ecosystems and network platforms. To furtherNo news on the PS5 release date, but those numbers from the Corporate Report for the PS4 are impressive!
revolutionize the game experience for users, SIE will launch the PS5, which is scheduled for the winter holiday season of this calendar year.