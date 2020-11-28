Sony has started banning users for abusing one of the perks of the PS5.

Sony has begun banning users who are exploiting a loophole in the availability of their PS Plus Collection, allowing PS4 owners to access the collection without their own PS5.

Since the PS Plus Collection can only be claimed on a PS5, all a user has to do is find someone with a PS5 and give them their log-in info, go claim the games and then play them on their PS4.

Picked up by VGC, it seems Sony has caught wind and banned multiple users in China, with their accounts banned for two months, with any PS5 consoles involved permanently blocked from all network services. Listings have been seen on eBay, with users offering to unlock the Collection for PS4, with VGC adding that "one had user had made £100+ charging over 20 users £5 each."

The PS Plus Collection, which contains 10 first-party games and 10 third-party games, contains some of the PS4's best experiences with games like God of War, Bloodborne and Persona 5 to name a few. The Collection has always been marketed by Sony as a PS5 perk for PS Plus subscribers so it makes sense that the company would clamp down on users who are exploiting the loophole, especially those users doing it for financial gain.

God of War

Sony CEO Jim Ryan didn't confirm whether or not more games would be added to the PS Plus Collection in a recent interview with GQ. When asked point-blank, Ryan simply stated that Sony will "wait and see how the world receives the Plus Collection," before deciding whether more games will be added later down the line.

Considering that Sony has confirmed they expect the transition from PS4 to PS5 to take around three years, it's hard to imagine Sony not adding to the PS Plus Collection in that time. While they don't have to go down Microsoft's route of releasing all first-party games on Xbox Game Pass, they could still drop one first-party release straight onto the PS Plus Collection, to try and entice users onto the system.

It's not like the PS Plus Collection hasn't already had titles added, with Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombie Chronicles being confirmed for the collection after the initial announcement back in September.