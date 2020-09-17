In between the excitement of new games being revealed last night during Sony's PS5 showcase (looking right at you Final Fantasy XVI and God of War 2), focus shifted to some of this generations hits, when they revealed the PS Plus Collection last night.

Featuring some of the best games from the PS4, including: Bloodborne, God of War, Final Fantasy XV and Monster Hunter World, the games will be "a new Playstation Plus benefit for Playstation 5."

You can check out the announcement below.

If you missed out on any of these games or were thinking of picking up a PS4 on the cheap to try some of them out, you can just play them on a new PS5. Sony were always going to have to react to the success of Xbox Game Pass, which let's be honest is one of the best things to come out of this generation, and it's good to see more great games having a wider audience to appreciate them.

Here's the full list that's coming to the collection so far: