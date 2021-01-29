Sonic voice actor to leave the role after 10 years

Roger Craig Smith, the voice actor synonymous with Sonic the Hedgehog has left the role after 10 years.

During a tweet on Thursday, Smith suggested he was leaving with a somewhat heartbroken tone, "Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honor."

He ended the tweet with a blue broken heart emoji, which suggests it was not a choice he made rather one that was made for him.

Sega confirmed his departure on the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, praising Smith for being "an integral part of the SEGA family. He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy."

There is no clear reason given for this change but, as pure speculation, it could be that Sega wants to make Ben Schwartz the main voice of Sonic as part of the character's 30th-anniversary celebrations, where they intend to launch multiple new games, and unifying the games with the movies. A Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is currently in production, and Schwartz's extra exposure as THE Sonic could never hurt. Of course, this is pure speculation, but if Schwartz is announced as the new voice of future Sonic games, you owe me a coke.

Roger Craig Smith has had a prolific career in voice acting, with his most famous non-hedgehog role being the iconic Ezio in the Assassin's Creed 2 series, along with Chris Redfield in Resident Evil, Batman in Arkham Origins, and many more roles across games, animation, TV, and movies.