Sonic is coming to Fall Guys Season 2 this week

One of the best things about Fall Guys is the ridiculous costumes you can put on your jellybean gladiator. From ninjas to bananas and beyond. This week a new costume will be added to rotation, and it’s none other than Sonic The Hedgehog.

Please overlook the terrifying masks worn here, focus on the beans,

As the tweet explains, the Sonic suit will cost 5 crowns a piece, 10 crowns total. That is standard for premium costumes, which is why I do not have any.

A more detailed look at the upcoming design.

If only I wasn’t dreadful at this game. I have 2 days to change that as Sonic will be available in the Fall Guys store from 14th October.