Sonic is coming to Fall Guys Season 2 this week
One of the best things about Fall Guys is the ridiculous costumes you can put on your jellybean gladiator. From ninjas to bananas and beyond. This week a new costume will be added to rotation, and it’s none other than Sonic The Hedgehog.
As the tweet explains, the Sonic suit will cost 5 crowns a piece, 10 crowns total. That is standard for premium costumes, which is why I do not have any.
If only I wasn’t dreadful at this game. I have 2 days to change that as Sonic will be available in the Fall Guys store from 14th October.