Someone has made Among Us cookies with a spicy imposter

Everyone loves Among Us, the social deduction game that tests your wits and friendships, and it was only a matter of time before someone had the idea to expand the cultural juggernaut into the world of snacks.

Twitch streamer heysiouxz has concocted a batch of cookies shaped like the now-iconic crewmates, but with six regular cookies and one cookie laced with habanero peppers. Fun!

"The spiciness of the habanero cookie wasn't hot enough to cause stomach or throat pain, but just enough to keep it lingering in your mouth for a few minutes," heysiouxz wrote, adding that they "used about 2 peppers for a batch 12 cookies."

Siouxz went through the whole process via an Imgur gallery, from making the cookie-cutter shapes to icing the cookies. She explained how she whipped up the spicy imposters, too, ensuring they looked identical to the safe cookies.

"For the imposter batter, I used a mortar and pestle to mash the habaneros into a pulp and strained it into the butter," she wrote. Confirming that there was no way to visually detect the change, adding "It added nothing but taste in the end—no change in color or texture."

It seems the only way to tell which cookie is sus is to leave the plate idly by a vent.