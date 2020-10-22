Some of the best Halloween events for your favourite games

The spooky season is upon us and that means two things: (1) Twitch is full of people screaming at horror games and (2) Halloween events in non-horror games.

These events are a fun way to make players get in the Halloween mood without having to venture out of their comfort zone and play something unreasonably scary, and it allows devs to have a little fun and creativity as they subvert the standard iconography of their games with pumpkins and ghoulish costumes.

This week saw the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event, bringing zombies and Leatherface into the mix, along with Red Dead Online’s latest Halloween themed update but there are many more to choose from. A lot of other popular games get in on the creepy fun but here are a few of the best from the most popular games today.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Fall Update (ends 31st October)

Nintendo’s smash hit frequently has special seasonal events and updates and Halloween is no different. Players can get in the spooky mood with new decorations, costumes, your very own pumpkin patch, on top of a Halloween night celebration.

Apex Legends: Fight or Fright (ends 3rd November) / Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost (ends 3rd November) / Overwatch: Halloween Terror (Ends 3rd November) / Borderlands 3: Bloody Harvest (ends 5th November)

Some of your favourite shooters are getting in on the fun. Most games are adding seasonally themed skins and unique, limited-time collectables but a few games are adding new game modes to get in on the fun. Apex Legends has Shadow Royale mode, where dead players return as shadows and have to keep their living teammates alive, and Overwatch has a PvE mode that seed your heroes battle against the forces of evil.

The Elder Scrolls Online: The Witches Festival (ends 3rd November)

Tamriel’s annual Witches Festival has begun, bringing with it double XP, special Event Tickets, and other assorted Halloween collectables. Players will be able to collect Plunder Skulls by defeating the many bosses in the game; these skulls are basically spooky loot boxes.

To join the Witches Festival simply pick up the free quest from the Crown Store, complete The Witchmother's Bargain quest and pick up the Witchmother's Whistle. Blowing on this whistle will transform your character into a ghastly ghoul, you'll then gain double XP for two hours.

The Long Dark: Escape the Darkwalker (starts 29th October, ends 12th November)

This is a much smaller title but a personal favourite, The Long Dark is a gruelling indie survival sim and in the past, their Halloween events have been set throughout 4 increasingly sinister and sunless nights but this year is doing something different.

Escape the Darkwalker will revive the endless night motif of previous events but with an added wrinkle in the form of a supernatural force hunting you down. There is no way to fight it, there is no way to escape it, and it can walk through walls, you simply have to keep ahead of it for long enough to survive.

Moving forward is key, too, as you can only remain in a region for 30 minutes before a deadly fog envelops everything and you can access special glyphs to slow down the Darkwalker’s progress a little.

World of Warcraft: Hallow’s End (ends 1st November)

The OG Halloween event. I have such fond memories of World of Warcraft’s seasonal events and Hallow’s End is one of the best.

It’s not a story-driven event, it does not change the fabric of the game's stories or introduce any new monsters or villains, it’s just Halloween coming to Azeroth. Your city hubs get a Halloween makeover and you can collect special treats by visiting different inns along with potential special items; the treats can be cashed in with vendors.

Hallow’s End is nothing groundbreaking but it is deeply charming and one of the best recurring special events in gaming today.