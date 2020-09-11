Originally called Gods and Monsters, Ubisoft shared a new trailer for their upcoming mythical game Immortal Fenyx Rising, yesterday during their Ubisoft Forward event. Check out the trailer below.

Sporting a very Breath of the Wild looking aesthetic, we see our hero face off against various mythological creatures in another Greek-inspired game, following 2018's Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. Immortal Fenyx Rising looks to be taking a more magical approach to the Greek myths, with the highlight of the trailer being a battle with the legendary Gorgon, Medusa.

I was excited about this game when we first saw it last year (Greek mythology & BOTW vibes - what's not to like?) and the trailer yesterday has definitely fuelled that excitement even more. Expect legendary weapons, lots of customisation of your character, as well as puzzles and challenges scattered around the world.

A second video goes deeper into the sorts of things you can expect to get up to or run into, check it out below.

While the live event yesterday covered many of Ubisoft's upcoming games, what it didn't address were the on-going allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct, and racism across the company, which were first reported by Bloomberg. Instead, they offered a Twitter post which we believe is not good enough.