Silent Hill may return with a prominent Japanese studio at the helm

Konami may be reviving Silent Hill with a prominent Japanese studio, with an announcement expected in the Summer.

A new report from VGC suggests Konami is currently working on a new Silent Hill game with a "prominent" Japanese studio.

There have been many rumours surrounding a return to Silent Hill, including reports that not only will Konami be rebooting Silent Hill with SIE Japan that have been said to be "credible", but also that production has begun on a revival of Silent Hills. Rumours have been rife that perhaps Silent Hills would be Hideo Kojima's next title, suspected to be a horror game.

These rumours were recently fanned by a recent interview with Silent Hill composer, Akira Yamaoka, who said he was working on a project that he thinks people are "hoping to hear about."

The VGC report suggests Konami is preparing for an announcement in the Summer.

Konami has previously denied any rumours of returning to Silent Hill. In an email to Rely on Horror, they said, "We're aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it's not the answer your fans may want to hear."

However, the Konami rep went on to say they would not rule out a return, "It's not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported."