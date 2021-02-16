Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama teases new Bokeh Studios horror project

Silent Hill and SIREN creator Keiichiro Toyama has offered fans a glimpse at his upcoming horror project and, as you would expect, it looks horrifying.

This will be the first title of Toyama's newly founded Bokeh Game Studio, which he created following his SIE JAPAN departure, after over 20 years of work with the Sony studio.

During a promotional interview posted on Bokeh's Official YouTube channel, Toyama revealed new concept art for their debut project.

There is an image of the protagonist, armed with a sword, overlooking a cityscape which may suggest the game leans more action-heavy than the likes of Silent Hill, but the monsters certainly live up to the nightmare fuel of Toyama's masterworks.

Here we see terrifying skeletal insect-like creatures, faces being dismantled by tentacled nightmares, and some horrifying thing that lives in a wastepaper bin so now throwing stuff in the bin is ruined.

Toyama explained in the interview that death game comics have inspired this new title, saying "I often read comics as a form of entertainment. Recently, you see a trend for 'death game' type of content. These works tend to add entertainment to somewhat brutal worlds, so I naturally took that approach. The view I have of horror is the everyday life being shaken. Rather than just showing scary things, it should question our position and make us challenge the fact that we're living peacefully."

Toyama explained that he wants this new horror experience to be as exciting as it is frightening.

"I'm coming back to my roots, for example towards horror," Toyama said. "However, rather than something deeply rooted into horror, I want to keep an entertainment note. While keeping elements from horror, I want players to feel exhilarated when playing the game."

Toyama has previously indicated this title would be coming sometime in 2023 and we cannot wait to see what terrible, brilliant nightmares he wants to unleash on us next.