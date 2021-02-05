Silent Hill composer teases new project that fans are "hoping to hear about"

Akira Yamaoka, the legendary composer of Konami classics like Silent Hill and Contra, has said in a recent interview that he could be set to announce a new project this summer that people are "hoping to hear about."

During an interview with the YouTube channel AI Hub, Yamaoka appeared to speak about his incredible work on The Medium, but after being asked about any new projects, he explained that an announcement is likely to happen this summer.

"You'll probably hear something this summer to be announced," Yamaoka said (via a translator), adding, "And I think it's the one you're kinda hoping to hear about."

Given Yamaoka's brilliant body of work, it seems fair to assume this is related to the repeated rumours of a Silent Hill reboot or a resurrection of the once-cancelled Silent Hills, which may or may not be Hideo Kojima's next project.

Silent Hill fans can only live in the hope that we will finally get some confirmation of a return to everyone's favourite foggy town of horrors unless Yamaoka is massively overestimating how much people care about Lollipop Chainsaw in 2021.