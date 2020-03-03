Separation hits PSVR today

Recluse Industries have released their haunting VR explorer, Separation, on PSVR today.

Exploration is intertwined with puzzle-solving elements and movement is ‘joystick-driven’, meaning players absorb the haunting sites at their own pace. On foot, boat or balloon, players will discover barren landscapes and lonely statue-like figures that reveal small clues to push them forward in their journey.

Martin Wheeler, solo developerfor Recluse Industries says, “Inspired by the struggles I’ve had with feelings of loss and depression; Separation is a journey through a barren landscape of ruin, littered with empty shell-like structures. In its symbolism, the game is seeking a path through grief.”

Continues Wheeler, “We're too connected at times - calm, solitary experiences are becoming rarer in our crowded space. We need those moments more than ever and Separation might be the virtual retreat needed for urban recluses.”

Key Features:

  • With the PlayStation®VR headset, be transported to a place of panoramic desolation and epic solitude
  • Explore vast landscapes and colossal ruins
  • Experience bleak but beautifully atmospheric visuals
  • Find an imprisoned spirit and uncover a mysterious forgotten path
  • Immerse yourself in the ambient electronic soundtrack

