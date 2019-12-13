Senua's Saga: Hellblade II announced with a gorgeous trailer

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox Series X
Ninja Theory and Microsoft have announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade II for release on the Xbox Series X with a gorgeous trailer. The footage was captured entirely in engine and looks remarkable.

This is the second game to be announced for Microsoft's next-generation console alongside Halo Infinite.

Check out everything we know about the new console and all of the confirmed and rumoured Xbox Series X games.

