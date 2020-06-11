Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the Xbox Series X's own Unreal Engine 5 demo

While we've seen and been blown away by the Unreal Engine 5 demo running on the PlayStation 5, it's now been confirmed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the first confirmed Xbox Series X title to be developed using the new engine.

The official Xbox Wire blog says "The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined."

We've previously seen some imagery from the game when it debuted in December last year, but given Unreal Engine 5 is pretty new to the game we imagine everything we've seen so far is pre-UE5 and we're excited to see what the game is going to look like when we next get to see it.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and will be available via Smart Delivery ensuring that players only need to buy the game once.

We might get to see the newly updated game at next month's Xbox Series X event.