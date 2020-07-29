Send back the clowns: Red Dead Online finally gets an update

Red Dead Online has very much been the red-haired stepchild of Rockstar’s portfolio, while GTA Online continues to be a money-making juggernaut and rewarded with constant substantive updates, Red Dead Online has seen only one major update since launch with the Frontier Pursuits update in September 2019.

Fans have voiced their displeasure at being overlooked by Rockstar by staging flash mob protests within the game, dressed as clowns (because you’d have to be a clown to expect Rockstar to care about this game, as the players put it) with no real expectation for things to improve.

Well, it appears Rockstar have a real case of coulrophobia because a new update was just been released with the promise of bigger updates to come later in the year.

The Naturalist update brings a whole new role to the game to accompany the Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector roles. The Naturalist will see you study and track, study and hunt animals as well as all-new Legendary Animals as your loyalties are divided between conservationist Harriet Davenport and retired big game hunter Gus Macmillan, to offer you an array of options as you tackle the beautiful(and/or deadly) wildlife in the world of Red Dead.

The update went live yesterday and hopefully, it provides enough new content to keep the clowns at bay, although it still comes woefully short of the wealth of wild content in GTA Online. As an avid player of GTA Online who wishes he could spend more time in Red Dead’s multiplayer, just add some heists. Stop overthinking it. Heists.

Red Dead Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.