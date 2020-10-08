Sega’s next retro mini release could be for the Dreamcast, producer says

Sega has released a handful of retro minis already, with the Sega Mega Drive Mini releasing in 2019 and a Game Gear Micro, that released exclusively in Japan this year. Now the publisher looks to what comes next and it could involve a Dreamcast revival.

Yosuke Okunari discussed the matter with Famitsu (translated by Siliconera): “I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini.”

The Dreamcast was Sega’s final console before they shuttered their console production. It was a short-lived run with the advent of the industry conquering PlayStation 2, but the Dreamcast was a great piece of hardware with a great library of games such as Shenmue, Soul Calibur,Jet Set Radio, Phantasy Star Online, and Crazy Taxi.

If you are excited about this prospect, do not get too excited yet because there will be a wait compared to the gap between the Mega Drive Mini and the Game Gear Micro, Okunair went on to say “We won’t be able to release it at this time the next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly.”

However, Okunair also suggested that western Sega fans would not be left out this time, with plans to expand the release compared to the Gear Gear Micro’s localised launch: “The Game Gear Micro is only sold domestically in Japan. When we do the next one, I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world.”

