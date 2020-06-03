SEGA's Game Gear Micro will be too small with too few games to be worth a purchase...

The trend to release updated miniature versions of classic consoles has seen many arrive with a limited selection of games that either can't be supplemented or can - but using unofficial methods. That's not been too much of a problem when we're talking about tens or dozens of titles - but the newly announced SEGA Game Gear Micro which is heading to Japan initially will ship with just FOUR games. Even worse - there will be more games available for the platform, but only if you buy it in a different colour.

There will be four Game Gear Micros released each with its own four games - so for the full set of handheld games on offer you'll end up having to buy every one of the available colours with a total outlay of £200! That's not a good deal.

And add to that, the console might have the same rough look as the original but it'll only play host to a 1.15 inch screen - with an separate magnification accessory being made available to enlarge the games to playable sizes.

The Game Gear itself is an overlooked console - having gone head to head with the Nintendo Gameboy and the Atari Lynx it was a great way of playing SEGA exclusives on the go, but this update really doesn't feel like it offers any good reasons to shell out not-insignificant amounts of cash.

The Game Gear Micro will launch in Japan initially and there will be a Game Gear Micro Multipack that brings together the three consoles along with the magnifier in one package for £160. That feels like a lot of money and a lot of plastic that could have been much more environmentally sound if they'd just released multiple versions each packing all 16 of the games.