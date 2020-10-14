SEGA are celebrating their 60th anniversary in grand fashion with an extensive Steam sale covering classics of their back catalogue and some all-new, absolutely free novelties.

The sale includes free to own classics like Sonic 2 and massive discounts on the Total War series, with discounts of up to 75% on the acclaimed strategy series.

The old classics and modern franchise mainstays are not the only games getting a showcase from SEGA during this event, they are also offering a range of specially made titles that are free to own, most notably a Golden Axe revival and a Yakuza/Streets of Rage mash-up.

Golden Axed is a build of a never-before-seen canned project called Golden Axe: Reborn, which was pitched back in 2012. This will only be available from 18th - 19th October. So don’t miss your chance to own a lost chapter of Golden Axe history.

Most interestingly is Streets of Kamurocho, which is a crossover of SEGA’s current big hitter franchise, Yakuza, and their classic beat ‘em up series, Streets of Rage. It features Kiryu and Majima from Yakuza and will be available from 17th - 19th October.

All SEGA Fans should check out all the big Steam deals while they can because, after 60 years of knocking out classics, there are a lot of options.