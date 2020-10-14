See Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in action with new gameplay footage

Get a closer look at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in action with this new gameplay footage.

After GameInformer revealed Miles would be their next cover star, the publication’s youtube channel shared gameplay footage from the game, showcasing a boss battle between Miles and Rhino.

Another Rhino battle! How many is that now? But, hey, if it ain’t broke, right?

The footage gives fans a better idea of how Miles will move in comparison to Peter, with more nimble acrobatics but a more splayed out landing pose. It suggests both the difference in Miles’s physical build but also his experience levels at this point in his career. It’s reassuring to know Insomniac are as character-centric in their design choices as they were with the 2018 classic.

Marvel’s Spider-Man made it onto our 10 Greatest Superhero Games list recently, could Miles Morales do the same one day? It certainly looks promising right now.