Sea of Thieves promises 2021 will be its biggest year yet

Online pirate sim Sea of Thieves is looking to have its "biggest year yet" in 2021, as per executive producer Joe Neate.

Speaking on Twitter, in response to the announcement of the latest update, which went live yesterday, Neate said: "It's been a long year. Incredibly proud to be a part of the team at Rare and to witness how everyone has worked together to keep Sea of Thieves evolving. Lots to come in 2021. Will definitely be the biggest year yet."

The November update is pretty sparse on substantial or even cosmetic changes, rather focusing on some key quality of life changes to lay the groundwork for more substantial updates to come next year. The COVID-19 crisis has significantly impacted game development across the industry and certainly played a factor in delaying bigger updates for Sea of Thieves.

"We’re hard at work behind the scenes on some significant changes that will lead us into 2021, with plans in motion for how we continue supporting the game and some major news still to come," Neate wrote. "Sea of Thieves isn’t slowing down any time soon."

Neate went on to say, "we’ve had to slightly rethink our end-of-year updates to lay some groundwork and allow us to focus on things beyond the immediate future."

As far as what the November update does bring: The Pirate Emporium has been restocked, Challenges and Voyages associated with the current Fate of the Damned update will remain active until 9th December, and the Vault of the Ancients update has had ongoing additions.

2020 has seen the player base for Sea of Thieves expand to 15 million, and I am among those ranks. I started this game this past week and it is the most fun I have had in an online game in years. If you have an Xbox or PC and access to Game Pass, get in on the fun before things get really interesting in 2021.