Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game gets a Continue with a 10th Anniversary re-release

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game was a cult hit on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 when it launched in 2010. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley rather than the cult hit movie adaptation by Edgar Wright, Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game embraced the property’s love for retro gaming with its 16-bit inspired graphics, side-scrolling 2.5D gameplay style, and mixed it all in with some inventive mini-games. The game received nearly universally positive reviews.

And then it disappeared. The title was delisted from digital stores, likely due to a lapsed license, and fans were left bereft because the game only existed as a digital download. This year, in the wake of the movies 10th anniversary, talk of the game returning re-surfaced when Ubisoft were said to have approached O’Malley.

At last night’s Ubisoft Forward event, it was finally confirmed that Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game would be coming back to all major platforms in time for the holidays.

The game will come with Knives Chau and Wallace a Wells downloadable content.

This is great news for gamers around the world but it’s worth remembering that Ubisoft have a lot of work to do before they can restore public trust, following their lacklustre response to widespread allegations of abuse within the company. There is no shame in wanting to play these games, they are valuable means of escapism for many of us and often a labour of love for the artists working on them, just be sure to hold the people in power accountable.