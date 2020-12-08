Scott Pilgrim gets a date (a release date, that is)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game was a cult-hit game based on a cult-hit graphic novel series that also became the basis of a cult-hit movie. A much loved retro throwback side-scrolling brawler, this title was one of the hidden gems in Ubisoft's catalogue back in the PS3/Xbox 360 days before it was pulled from all stores.

After years of waiting and rumours constantly circling, Ubisoft recently announced a re-release that would come complete with the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells DLC, entitled Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition. Catchy. It was originally slated for "the holidays," but a date never materialised. Now Ubisoft has finally confirmed its new, official, completely non-vague release date of 14th January 2021.

Here is the original announce trailer so you can relive some of those beloved moments.

