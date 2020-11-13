Run The Jewels release Cyberpunk 2077 track "No Save Point"

The hype train for Cyberpunk 2077 may be a little behind schedule, after a surprising release delay, but it still shows no signs of slowing down with the release of a new track from its soundtrack courtesy of acclaimed hip hop supergroup Run The Jewels.

The track, titled No Save Point, certainly hits hard. It sounds like exactly the soundtrack to fill your late drives through the bustling neon-soaked streets of Night City. The lyrics are catered to the world of Cyberpunk 2077, making many references to the state of 2077 California, where Night City resides and even references Keanu Reeves and his character, Johnny Silverhands's cybernetic arm.

RTJ's Killer Mike discussed the collaboration in a music feature with CD Projekt Red, where he said: "We wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up."

Mission accomplished, guys.

The Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack also includes the likes of Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Refused, Tina Guo, Nina Kravitz, Richard Devine, Ilan Rubin, and Rat Boy.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released 10th December on all major current and next-gen systems.