Rumours: Kojima's next game could be Silent Hills; Bluepoint working on Metal Gear Solid Remake

Sony could be ready to announce two major franchise coups from the world of Konami if a rumour is to be believed.

A noted leaker has suggested the murmurings of a Metal Gear Solid remake and a new Silent Hill game could have some truth to them with some new details.

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, who correctly predicted Sony were about to announce God of War: Ragnarok, has released a new video that Sony is set to announce both games, perhaps even as soon as The Game Awards this December.

Moore's Law is Dead added that Metal Gear Solid Remake is being developed by Bluepoint Games, who recently produced the acclaimed Demon's Souls remake, and Silent Hills will be developed by Hideo Kojima Productions.

That's right, Silent Hills is coming home to Hideo Kojima. After initially teased by the groundbreaking PT, Silent Hills was set to be the next game from Hideo Kojima in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro. And then relations between Kojima and Konami fell apart, Kojima left, Silent Hills was cancelled, and PT was deleted.

There had been rumours that Kojima was working on a new horror game, other rumours suggested Sony was developing a Silent Hill reboot with SIE Japan, but it is possible that those wires were initially crossed and Kojima is actually developing Silent Hills for Sony. It is unlikely PT will make a comeback off the back of this, sadly, but the prospect of getting a true payoff to PT with Silent Hills will be a great consolation.

We know Kojima has been working on his mystery new project for a while, we saw his in-house composter working on some new material. The fact they were already scoring content gave credence to the idea that an announcement was coming.

The YouTuber backed this notion up and said that Silent Hills could be getting a big reveal at The Game Awards, on 10th December. There is a precedent for this, as Kojima and TGA creator Geoff Keighley being friends, and Death Stranding getting some big debut trailers at the event.

The YouTuber added that their sources claimed Bluepoint has also been working on the Metal Gear Solid Remake for a few years now. Bluepoint has been working on this project alongside their work on the recent Demon's Souls. At one point it was looking like the Metal Gear Solid Remake could have joined the PS5 launch slate, but the devs decided to take more time for fine-tuning.

On top of the expected graphical update, Moore's Law is Dead said Bluepoint Games have made some "big design choices" with the Metal Gear Solid Remake, things that will set it apart from the original. This makes sense, some of Kojima's ideas in the original were specific to the PlayStation hardware such as reading the memory cards and switching controller ports to beat Psycho Mantis. Such things don't really work now, but the PS5 has some hardware innovations of its own, meaning Bluepoint could experiment with some fun new ideas that still retains the off-beat spirit of the original.

The remake is also expected to have a different control scheme, compared to the original, sharing similar controls to Metal Gear Solid 5.

Moore's Law is Dead said their sources claimed these games are set to arrive in 2021 but could be delayed until 2022, but the current plan is to put out a AAA exclusive every two months in 2021. Ambitious but logistically tricky. As with all rumours, we will have to wait and see.

But these rumours keep surfacing now, from relatively trustworthy sources each time, which lends them credibility. We can only hope some announcements land at The Game Awards so we can stop reporting on rumours and get hyped, instead.