Pokémon Diamond and Pearl's rumoured remakes are set to follow the same gameplay mechanics as 2018's Let's Go titles.

A recent post over on Reddit highlighted a leak posted in 2019, which confirmed the existence of a Galarian Mr Mime, along with an accurate claim about combining fossils in Pokémon Sword and Shield. While the oft-rumoured IV Gen Pokémon titles didn't appear in 2020, the series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so a return to Sinnoh for the first time since the DS would be one way to celebrate.

The next Pokémon game schedule for release is Pokémon Snap, the first Snap title since 1999!

While nothing has been confirmed from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company, we have seen release schedules shift due to the ongoing pandemic, so it's likely the game had been set for 2020 before being delayed. The first three mainline series games have all been remastered - with the original games receiving a couple of enhanced versions down the years - but Gen IV's Sinnoh region has remained firmly on the Nintendo DS.

Until we hear more, you're going to have to satisfy your Pokémon itch with the latest trailer for Pokémon Snap and, as always, we'll keep you updated with the latest Nintendo and Pokémon news here at The Digital Fix.