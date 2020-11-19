Rockstar teases massive expansion for GTA Online with the "El Rubio Dossier"

Rockstar dropped a cryptic teaser for the next major update to GTA Online, referred to as "El Rubio Dossier."

The brief video shows off locations from a new island that is to be added to the game. The "El Rubio Dossier" also references a "John Doe" who has been found dead on a beach. This is likely the prelude to the next major heist, the first since The Diamond Casino Heist in 2019.

An eagle-eyed GTA fan site noticed the outline of the new island. It looks like a substantial map expansion, certainly the biggest the game has ever seen.

No release date was given, but similar major updates to GTA Online tend to drop mid-December so that would be a safe assumption.