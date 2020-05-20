RoboCop vs Terminator - Mortal Kombat 11 goes cybernetic

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Warner Bros Games have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that sees RoboCop (voiced by Peter Weller) go head-to-head with Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator (who is already part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack).

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now, which includes the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop), three character skin packs (incl. three skins each) to be released over time and the “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage skin, all for £34.99 / €39.99 (SRP). Players can also preorder the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for £39.99 / €49.99 (SRP).

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, including Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack (incl. the Terminator). The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available digitally on 26 May and can be pre-ordered now* for £49.99 / €59.99 (SRP) with digital preorders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only. 

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles