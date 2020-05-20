RoboCop vs Terminator - Mortal Kombat 11 goes cybernetic

Warner Bros Games have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that sees RoboCop (voiced by Peter Weller) go head-to-head with Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator (who is already part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack).

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now, which includes the franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop), three character skin packs (incl. three skins each) to be released over time and the “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage skin, all for £34.99 / €39.99 (SRP). Players can also preorder the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for £39.99 / €49.99 (SRP).

New players can join the fight with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, including Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Kombat Pack (incl. the Terminator). The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available digitally on 26 May and can be pre-ordered now* for £49.99 / €59.99 (SRP) with digital preorders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only.

