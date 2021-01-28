Returnal Delayed Until April

Sony has announced that Housemarque's PS5-exclusive Returnal has been delayed until 30th April 2021, just over a month later than its original date of 19th March 2021.

Announced via a tweet, Sony has revealed that the delay will give Housemarque more time to polish and refine the title.

Sony said: "SIE and Housemarque have made the decision to move the release date in order to give the team extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque."

Best known for brilliant arcade titles like Resogun, Super Stardust and Nex Machina, Housemarque are certainly going in an entirely different blockbuster direction with Returnal, and its one we can't wait to get our hands on later this year. Check out the latest gameplay trailer below.