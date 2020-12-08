Return to the world of assassination in this new Hitman 3 gameplay trailer

If you are a fan of the Hitman series, January is going to be a late Christmas treat as Hitman 3 arrives on 20th January 2021.

IO Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer, captured entirely in-game, showcasing the things that Hitman does better than anyone else: Presenting you with a blank canvas and letting you paint your masterpiece of murder. The trailer explores the established maps for Hitman 3, Dubai, Dartmoor, and Chongqing, and then shows just how many ways you can kill people in them. We get a look at some the classic gear making a return as well as some new ones.

You will need to log in for this one, Hitman wants to protect your delicate sensibilities.

Hitman 3 will be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One on 20th January and will have a VR mode that is compatible with all the existing Hitman trilogy maps.

When IO Interactive are done blowing us all away with another intricately designed Hitman epic, they will be looking ahead to their secretive but exciting Project 007 next.